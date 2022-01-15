Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant to Undergo MRI After Exiting With Knee Sprain

Durant left Saturday's game against the Pelicans in the second quarter

By Mike Gavin

Kevin Durant
USA TODAY

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant exited Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a knee sprain.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Durant will undergo an MRI on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Durant suffered the injury midway through the second quarter after the Pelicans' Herb Jones collided with Bruce Brown while driving to the basket, causing Brown to fall backwards and into Durant.

Durant attempted to walk it off before heading to the bench and then back to the locker room. The Nets announced at halftime that Durant would not return to the game.

Sports

Sports news

Dallas Cowboys 3 hours ago

Report: Cowboys Could Replace Mike McCarthy with Kellen Moore if Team Disappoints in Playoffs

NFL Playoffs 10 hours ago

2022 NFL Playoffs Live Blog: Super Wild Card Weekend

Durant entered Saturday's game averaging a league-best 29.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Nets, already playing home games without Kyrie Irving due to New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, have lost six of their last nine games. They begin a four-game road trip on Monday in Cleveland.

This article tagged under:

Kevin DurantNBABrooklyn Nets
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us