Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks, Per Report

.The deal brings an end to Irving's tumultuous three-plus seasons in Brooklyn

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over.

The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.

The trade, which comes just two days after Irving requested to be dealt ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday, brings an end to Irving's tumultuous four-season tenure in Brooklyn.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Irving is "ecstatic" about the trade, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the league in July of 2019 by agreeing to deals with the Nets on the first day of free agency.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NBA 19 hours ago

Report: New Team Emerges in Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

Los Angeles Lakers 19 hours ago

LeBron James 36 Points Away From NBA Scoring Record, Lakers Fall to Pelicans 131-126

But Irving played in just 143 games for the Nets over four seasons -- missing time due to injury, a refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid New York City's vaccination mandate and a suspension earlier this season after posting a link on social media to an antisemitic film. 

The team - which also acquired James Harden, only to trade him to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons - won just one postseason series during Irving's time with the team.   

The 30-year-old Irving, who was voted an Eastern Conference All-Star starter, is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season. He is making $36.9 million after opting into the final year of his deal during the offseason but was unable to reach an extension with Brooklyn earlier this week, leading to his trade request.

He now heads to his fourth NBA team, heading to a 28-26 Mavericks team where he'll join forces with another superstar teammate in Luka Doncic.

His former star teammate, Durant, is yet to comment publicly since Irving's trade request.      

This article tagged under:

Kyrie Irving
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us