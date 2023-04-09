NHL

Bruins Beat Flyers, Set New NHL Record With 63 Wins in a Single Season

The Bruins continued their record-breaking campaign by picking up their 63rd win of the season

By Nick Goss

Bruins beat Flyers, set new NHL record with 63 wins in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins made NHL history Sunday by setting a new record for wins in a single regular season with 63.

The Original Six franchise improved its record to 63-12-5 with a 5-3 victory over the Flyers in Philadelphia. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Bruins star David Pastrnak reaches 60-goal mark with hat trick vs. Flyers

Boston now stands alone with the most wins in one season, besting the previous record of 62 set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins could set another historic league record over the final two games of the regular season. They need just two more points to break the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens' record for the most points in a single campaign. 

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers 3 hours ago

D-backs Get 16 Hits, Rout Dodgers 11-6, to Take 3 of 4

masters tournament 4 hours ago

Jon Rahm Passes Brooks Koepka in Final Round to Win 2023 Masters Tournament

The B's have already set team records for the most winsthe most road wins and the most points in one season. 

The Bruins also have clinched the Presidents' Trophy and home ice advantage throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's championship or bust for the Bruins this spring.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NHLBoston Bruins
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us