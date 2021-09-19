Tom Brady

Buccaneers Break Patriots Record for Most Consecutive Wins Scoring 30 Points

By Jake Levin

Bucs break a record held by Patriots, with notable common link originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady gets to face the New England Patriots for real in two weeks.

In the meantime, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback helped his new team set an NFL record for consecutive wins which had been held by his former employers.

With a 48-25 runaway over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Brady's Bucs won their ninth straight game while scoring north of 30 points. Twice in NFL history had win streaks of eight games scoring 30 or more points occurred, and naturally, Brady had a hand in both.

The 2007 Patriots, who you may remember won their first 18 games overall, scored at least 34 points in eight straight games to begin the season. Just a few years later, Brady was at it again -- with help from Rob Gronkowski, also now with the Bucs -- when the Patriots won their final eight games of the 2010 regular season, never scoring fewer than 31 points in any contest.

Gronk matches another former Patriot with two TDs vs. Falcons

Individually, Brady is in the midst of a few other historic streaks, including one he could have a chance to break upon his trip to Foxboro on Oct. 3.

