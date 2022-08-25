Buccaneers' Tom Brady to Start Final Preseason Game Vs. Colts

Tom Brady to start Bucs' final preseason game vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is set to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Tom Brady will start Saturday’s game at Indy, Todd Bowles said. Any player who is healthy will play. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 25, 2022

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles made it clear after Thursday’s practice that everyone on the roster who is currently healthy will play in the preseason finale. That includes Brady, who returned on Monday from an uncharacteristic 11-day preseason hiatus from the team due to personal reasons.

Brady has had an eventful year, after retiring from football in January and then reversing his retirement less than two months later. The seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to return for his 23rd season to take care of some “unfinished business" with the Bucs.

The Bucs will close out their 2022 preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium and look toward making final roster cuts before the regular season begins with a road game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.