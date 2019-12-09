Byron Scott Wants to Coach Again, This Time for College Players

April 13, 2016.

The final game of Kobe Bryant’s illustrious NBA career.

A magical night at Staples Center. Kobe exemplified his mamba mentality in one last show for the ages, pouring in 60 points in an effort that stunned Staples Center and the basketball world.

Many will remember that night.

Few will remember that it was also the last time Byron Scott coached in the NBA.

But three and a half years later, the former Lakers coach wants to patrol the sideline once again.

"I got that itch again. I really want to get back into the coaching ranks but I really want to coach on the collegiate level."

Scott sat down with Fred Roggin on Going Roggin to explain his desire to get back in the game.

"I really think I have a lot to offer, especially college kids … I want to coach at a university where I have these kids three or four years because I think I can make an impact on their lives on the court as well as off the court."

Scott expressed his desire to lead a mid-major instead of working at one of the nation’s top programs.

"I’m telling all you coaches right now, all you athletic directors, all these universities out there, if you have job openings this summer, let me know. I’m ready, willing and able to do the job."

Scott has spent the past couple seasons as an NBA analyst for ESPN.

"I have that bug … I want to get back out there and be on the floor with these guys. The camaraderie with the players is something that I truly miss."

Scott has 15 years of NBA head coaching experience with mixed success.

Most in Los Angeles will remember the trials of his two years with the Lakers. With an aging superstar and a rebuilding roster, the team went 38-126, the two worst seasons in the history of the proud franchise.

However, Scott had two highly successful seasons in New Orleans and he led the New Jersey Nets to consecutive NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003.

This time, Scott wants to reboot his career in the collegiate ranks.

"It is a small fraternity and I want to be a part of it again and I would love the opportunity to coach again."

