Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline 2024 WNBA All-Stars. Here's the full list

The All-Stars will play the U.S. women's team in a star-studded battle.

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2024 WNBA All-Stars have been announced.

Twelve players were selected to the team on Tuesday as they will take on the U.S. women's national team in the All-Star Game on July 20.

The U.S. team is the same squad that will compete for gold at the Paris Olympics shortly after the All-Star Game, so it will be a star-studded battle.

Here's what to know about the 2024 squad:

Who are the 2024 WNBA All-Stars?

Here's the full list, with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark among the selections:

  • Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
  • DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun
  • Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
  • Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
  • Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
  • Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
  • Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
  • Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
  • Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
  • Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
  • Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm
  • Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Who will the WNBA All-Stars play in 2024?

The 2024 All-Stars will take on the Team USA women's squad headed to Paris. Here's the list:

  • A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
  • Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
  • Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
  • Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
  • Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
  • Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury
  • Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
  • Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
  • Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
  • Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
  • Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
  • Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

When is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

The game is set for Saturday, July 20.

What time is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

Tip-off time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

