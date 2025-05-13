Cal State Long Beach beats UCLA to claim 2025 volleyball championship

Freshman Moni Nikolov posted six kills, four aces and a pair of digs and Long Beach State beat UCLA 25-17, 25-23 and 25-21 to win the NCAA men's volleyball tournament on Monday night.

It was the Beach's (30-3) fourth championship in program history and first since 2019. Long Beach State also won the title in 2018 and claimed its first title in 1991 when current coach Alan Knipe was a player.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 6-foot-10 Nikolov, who just turned 18, started the match with an opening-serve ace and ended UCLA's two-time reign with a thunderous kill.

"Not for one second did we think we were going to lose that game," Nikolov said. "Before the game in the locker room we told each other we were here. We were born for this (expletive) game."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The animated Nikolov paused, apologized for his faux pas and went on to say: "We were built for this game. Even when we were down five, we trusted each other because we knew we were the better team."

Trailing 1-0, UCLA led 18-13 in the second set before the nation's No. 1-ranked team outscored the Bruins 12-5 for a two-point win. In the third set, Alex Kandev's kill gave Long Beach State a 4-3 lead and the Beach led for the remainder. Kandev finished with a .452 hitting percentage.

The Bruins entered the tournament with the second highest hitting efficiency in the country but were stifled in part by Long Beach State's length and were outhit by the Beach .354 to .192. UCLA's Cooper Robinson finished with a .381 hitting percentage.

The championship match was the third meeting between the two teams this season with Long Beach State owning a 9-1 set advantage.

Long Beach State dropped just a single set as it beat Fort Valley State 3-0 and Pepperdine 3-1.

Two-time defending champion UCLA (22-7) sought to become college volleyball's first three-peat champion since the Bruins' won four in a row from 1981-84.