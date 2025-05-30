California track and field championships begin with new rules for events with trans athlete

What to Know Junior AB Hernandez will compete in high jump, triple jump and long jump at the California state high school track and field meet Friday and Saturday.

New CIF rules that essentially allow more girls to participate and possibly medal are in place after the transgender athlete from Jurupa Valley High School qualified last weekend for the three events.

Qualifying rounds are set for Friday afternoon before Saturday's state finals.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from California over trans athletes' participation in girls high school sports.

On Wednesday, the DOJ said it will look at whether a California law conflicts with Title IX, the federal law that bans sex discrimination in schools or educational programs.

Hernandez finished first in the triple jump and long jump at the Southern Section Masters Meet over the weekend at Moorpark High School. She tied for fourth in the high jump at the Masters Meet.

The California high school track and field championships get underway Friday with new rules in place following the success of a transgender athlete from Jurupa Valley High School who qualified for three events.

Junior AB Hernandez will compete in high jump, triple jump and long jump at the meet in the Fresno County community of Clovis after week of developments over her participation in the girls competitions. Qualifying events are scheduled for Friday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with finals set for Saturday and new rules in place that allow more girls to compete and medal in the three events for which Hernandez qualified.

The competition begins at the end of a week when President Trump, the California Interscholastic Federation and the U.S. Department of Justice weighed in on Hernandez's inclusion in the championships. Her participation in girls high school track and field meets has drawn reaction throughout the season, notably from the Chino Valley Unified School District board president and a state Assembly member.

The spotlight intensified after Hernandez finished first in the triple jump and long jump at the Southern Section Masters Meet over the weekend at Moorpark High School. She tied for fourth in the high jump at the Masters Meet.

In what might be the nation's first effort to expand participation due to a trans athlete's qualification, California's high school sports governing body announced this week that it will allow an additional athlete to compete -- and potentially offer an extra medal after finals -- in the three events in which a trans athlete is competing. Hernandez will be the only openly transgender athlete competing at the CIF State Track and Field meet.

The top-12 finishers in Friday's qualifiers advance by mark in each event to Saturday's finals.

Under the pilot policy, if a transgender athlete medals, their ranking would not displace a “biological female” student from medaling, the federation said. The federation did not specify how it would define “biological female” or how it would verify whether a competitor meets that definition.

"The CIF values all of our student-athletes and we will continue to uphold our mission of providing students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete while complying with California law and Education Code," the CIF said in a statement. "With this in mind, the CIF will be implementing a pilot entry process for the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships."

State law in California allows trans students to compete on sex-segregated sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The CIF announcement that it was essentially expanding the number of girls eligible to compete at the state meet and qualify for finals in the jump events came after a threat Tuesday from President Trump to cut federal funds for California over trans athletes' participation in girls sports. The CIF said it's decision to change rules was made over the weekend during the section meets.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation into whether a California law that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls high school sports violates the landmark Title IX federal civil rights law. The investigation will determine whether California's School Success and Opportunity Act, or AB 1266, conflicts with Title IX, the federal law that bans sex discrimination in schools or educational programs that receive funding from the U.S. government.

In February, the Department of Education launched investigations into the California Interscholastic Federation and the Minnesota State High School League over what the administration called "failures to comply with President Trump’s executive order protecting girls in sports."

'Pinnacle' for California high school athletes

Beyond the political developments swirling around Hernandez's participation, qualifying for the the California high school state meet marks a significant accomplishment due to the number of competitors. More than 57,000 high school athletes competed in track and field in California in the 2023-2024 school year, according to a survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That's the second-largest number of high school outdoor track-and-field athletes, behind Texas.

After competitive section qualifying meets, the competition intensifies at the state level. Of the 12 high school athletes who have set national records in the girls triple jump between 1984 and 2019, eight have been from California, according to the national sports governing body.

Davis Whitfield, the national federation’s chief operating officer, told the Associated Press that a state championship represents “the pinnacle” for high school athletes.

“It's certainly a once-in-a-lifetime experience in some cases to participate in a state championship event," he said.

CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti urged participants at the state meet and attendees to behave respectfully toward all athletes in a message shared in the championship program. Hernandez spoke earlier this month with the publication Capital & Main and responded to verbal attacks from adults over the issue.

"There’s nothing I can do about people’s actions," Hernandez said. "I'm still a child, you're an adult, and for you to act like a child shows how you are as a person."

Hernandez's mother declined a request for comment this week.

In the long jump, Hernandez ranks second in the state with a jump of 20 feet, 1 1/2 inches, a mark set at a meet in March. Katie McGuinness, of La Canada High School, is No. 1 with a jump of 20 feet, 4 inches.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News, McGuinness, who lost to Hernandez in the long jump at the section finals, urged the CIF to change its policy.

"I have nothing against this athlete as a person and I have nothing against the trans community," McGuinness said. "My message today is really specifically to CIF and for them to act quickly and in a timely manner, because this is a really time-sensitive issue."

Hernandez has been a member of the team for three years, placing third in the triple jump in the CIF State Track and Field meet as a sophomore. Hernandez was also part of the Jurupa Valley High School girls volleyball team in the fall, which reached the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 girls volleyball playoffs.