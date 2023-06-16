Canada vs USMNT go all in for the CONCACAF Nations League final in Las Vegas

The CONCACAF Nations League comes to a conclusion on Sunday June 18. Canada and the USMNT return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the final showdown of the tournament.

This semi finals this Thursday got chippy for the finalists, with multiple red cards being brought out by the officials. Some of which may prove to be costly for the Americans.

Here's what happened at the Nations League semifinals

The U.S. blew by Mexico with a 3-0 victory that included multiple scuffles, red cards and finished with a discriminatory chant that made the main official Iván Barton, have to end the game. U.S. players Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest both were shown red cards making them ineligible to play in the final against Canada.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Canada vs. Panama match also saw a red card for Panamanian player Eric Davis after hitting Alphonso Davies in the back of the head. The Canadians went on to win 2-0 to make their way into their first CONCACAF Nations League final.

History between the two finalists

The last five games between Canada and the U.S. have been split evenly, with two victories for each squad and one draw. Canada has the latest win which was in Jan. 2022 with a 2-0 victory over their neighbors in a World Cup Qualifier match.

This is only the second final in the tournament's short history since its inaugural season in 2019. The U.S. is the first and only team to win the championship, having defeated Canada in the group stages of the tournament and Mexico in the final of 2021.

Here's where you can watch the match preview

The match is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. following the third place game between Mexico vs. Panama.

Shortly before the start of the final between the United States and Canada, NBCLA's streaming platforms will have a special with guests and fans to talk about what is at stake in this continental classic.

To see the preview of the game, tune in to NBCLA's streaming platforms this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on Roku on channel 4107, on Samsung TV Plus on channel 1035, Xumo or on Fire T.V.

If you want to watch the preview live on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBCLA app for iOS and Android.

You can also watch it on nbclosangeles.com on your mobile or computer browser, right here on this page, so don't forget to bookmark this article!