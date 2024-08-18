Cardinals hit 3 homers, beat Dodgers 5-2

Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson and Nolan Arenado homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Andre Pallante (5-6) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings. JoJo Romero pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Ryan Helsley had a perfect ninth inning for his major league leading 38th save.
Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 3 with a homer and a two stolen bases for Los Angeles. He broke a out of a 10-game slump where he went 5 for 44 (.144) without a multi-hit game.
Bobby Miller (1-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and four wild pitches in 4 2/3 innings after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the game.
Winn homered to center leading off the fifth to restore St. Louis’ two-run lead after Ohtani lined his National League-leading 38th home run in the top of the inning to cut it to 3-2.
Arenado homered in the eighth.
Burleson hit his team-leading 21st home run of the season in the third inning to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.
Ohtani drew an eight-pitch walk to leadoff the game, stole second base, and scored on Freddie Freeman’s single to give the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead. Willson Contreras lined a single to right field to drive in Burleson and tie it at 1.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Dodgers: Activated RHP Ryan Brasier (right calf strain) from the 60 day injured list and recalled Miller from Triple-A Oklahoma City. RHP Michael Grove and LHP Justin Wrobleski were optioned to Oklahoma City. Wrobleski got his first major league win Friday night.
Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (right knee inflammation) threw a bullpen session Friday and was scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday or Wednesday. ... OF Michael Siani (right oblique strain) was cleared to start swinging a bat.
UP NEXT
Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 3.50 ERA) is slated to make his fifth start of the season Sunday against RHP Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.21 ERA).