Cardinals remove Kyler Murray's film study clause from contract
Well that didn’t last long.
Just three days after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Kyler Murray’s new five-year, $230 million extension had an “independent study” clause included, the Arizona Cardinals announced on Thursday the requirement had been removed.
“After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract,” the statement obtained by Rapoport read. “It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”
Rapoport said the removal, which required four hours of independent study a week before game day, had happened on Wednesday.
Murray had an unscheduled press conference during training camp Thursday morning where he addressed the situation, pushing back on criticism over his work ethic and preparation for games.
“To think that I can accomplish everything that I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious, it’s almost…it’s disrespectful and it’s almost a joke,” Murray said. “...I’m flattered. I’m honestly flattered that y’all think that, at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious.”
The now-removed stipulation needed to study material provided to him by the team before every game. Mandatory meetings did not fall under that four-hour time requirement.
It went on to say that Murray would not receive credit for studying if he was “not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played” or if he engaged in other activities that would’ve caused distraction, such as “watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet” while the material is being played.