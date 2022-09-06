Caroline Garcia

Caroline Garcia Cruises Past American Teen Coco Gauff at US Open

France’s Caroline Garcia booked a spot into the 2022 US Open semifinals on Tuesday night

By Julia Elbaba

Getty Images

There is no stopping France’s Caroline Garcia, who is on an impressive 13-match winning streak after a dominant performance Tuesday night.

Garcia, 28, defeated American teenager Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a spot into the U.S. Open semifinals which is her first Grand Slam singles Final Four appearance.

Besides her aggressive court positioning, Garcia was extremely dominant on her serve, winning 79% of first serve points.

Garcia made her mark early on in front of the New York crowd under the lights, having Gauff scramble side to side nearly the entire match and forcing the 18-year-old to step out of her comfort zone.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite a clean performance from the Frenchwoman, Gauff did not play the way she had been playing up until that match, contributing many unforced errors. She also showed signs of disappointment and discouragement quite often.

Garcia, who came into the U.S. Open with momentum, winning the Western & Southern Open last month, has dropped only two sets in the past 13 matches she has won.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

USWNT 29 mins ago

U.S. Soccer, Players Formally Sign Equal Pay Agreements After USWNT Match

NBA 2 hours ago

Report: Potential No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama to Battle Likely No. 2 Pick

In the semifinals, Garcia will face No. 5 Ons Jabeur on Friday.

This article tagged under:

Caroline GarciaU.S. OpenCoco Gauff
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us