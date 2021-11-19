Cavaliers Guard Collin Sexton Out for Season After Knee Surgery

Collin Sexton out for season after knee surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced Friday night.

The surgery was performed at the Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Sexton sustained his injury after banging knees with teammate Jarrett Allen in a Nov. 7 game against the Knicks in New York.

In his fourth NBA season, Sexton averaged 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 45% shooting from the field over 11 games prior to the injury. He was a 20-plus-point scorer in each of the past two seasons, tallying a career-best 24.3 points per game on 47.5% shooting in 2020-21.

Sexton, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, will become a restricted free agent next offseason after he and the Cavaliers failed to reach a rookie-scale extension agreement last month.

The Cavs, who have dropped three straight following a surprising 9-5 start, are currently missing a couple of other key players as well. Third overall pick Evan Mobley is sidelined multiple weeks with a right elbow sprain and Lauri Markkanen is still working his way back conditioning-wise after being in health and safety protocols.