Celebrity Fans in the Stands: Los Angeles Lakers Edition

The seats at Staples Center have a star-studded history when the Lakers are in action. Check out some of the celebrity fans in the stands, both home and away, who have cheered on the Lakers through the years.
91 photos
1/91
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers lands on Kevin Hart at the end of the first half of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers as his kids Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart and wife Eniko Parrish look on at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
2/91
aTrevor Noah (C) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
3/91
Andrew D. Bernstein
Actor/Comedian Kevin Hart attends the game between the LA Clippers and /the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
4/91
Recording artist The Weekend attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
5/91
Getty
Anthony Kiedis attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on December 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
6/91
Getty
Tyrese Gibson and Idris Elba attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
7/91
Getty
Holly Sonders, Vegas Dave and Ray Nicholson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on December 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
8/91
Getty
Behati Prinsloo (L) and Whitney Hartley Wagner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on December 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
9/91
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Singer Lizzo (C) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on December 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
10/91
Getty Images
Malcolm Washington (L) and Denzel Washington attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
11/91
Getty Images
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
12/91
Getty Images
Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on November 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
13/91
Getty Images
Musician Flea and Melody Ehsani attend the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Staples Center on November 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
14/91
Getty Images
Actor Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Staples Center on November 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
15/91
NBAE via Getty Images
Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend, Kobe Bryant high five before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on November 17, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
16/91
NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives NBA Legend Kobe Bryant during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks on November 17, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
17/91
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
18/91
Getty Images
Vegas Dave, Shawn Lameh, Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart and Jeffrey Katzenberg attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
19/91
Getty Images
Quavo, Vegas Dave and Shawn Lameh during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
20/91
Getty Images
Melvin Gordon #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers attends the basketball game between Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)
21/91
Getty Images
Sportscaster Erin Andrews (R) and Jarret Stoll attend the basketball game between Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)
22/91
Getty Images
Actress Kate Beckinsale and Jonathan Voluck attend the basketball game between Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)
23/91
NBAE via Getty Images
Snoop Dogg attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 3, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
24/91
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Melissa Forde and Rihanna attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at the at Staples Center on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)
25/91
NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Soccer Player, David Beckham, and Romeo Beckham attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on October 27, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
26/91
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Jerry Lorenzo (L) and his son attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
27/91
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Fat Joe (L) and Vegas Dave attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
28/91
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Adam Levine attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
29/91
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Jimmy Iovine attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
30/91
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: (l-R) Rich the Kid, Lil Pump, RD Whittington and Travis Barker attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
31/91
NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Designer, Jerry Lorenzo attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on October 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
32/91
NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Musician, Flea attends the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
33/91
NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Rapper, Casanova attends the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
34/91
NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Actor Jack Nicholson attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz on October 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
35/91
NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Actor James Corden attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz on October 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
36/91
AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, talks with rapper 2 Chainz after the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Nuggets won 115-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
37/91
Getty Images
David Beckham attends a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on February 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
38/91
Getty Images
Actress Disha Patani watches the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers during a 123-120 win at Staples Center on January 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
39/91
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Snoop Dogg and manager Big Percy courtside before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
40/91
AP
Ron Howard, left, and Clint Howard attend an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, March 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
41/91
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Model Kendall Jenner and agent Rich Paul during a timeout in the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
42/91
AP
Actor Kevin Hart, left, shakes hands with actor Leonardo DiCaprio during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 76ers won 121-105. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
43/91
AP
Actor Ashton Kutcher watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
44/91
AP
Actor Rami Malek, center, and Lucy Boynton sit courtside during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
45/91
AP
Kendall Jenner watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
46/91
AP
New York Giants football player Odell Beckham Jr. watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
47/91
AP
Actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
48/91
AP
Actor Mahershala Ali, left, watches an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
49/91
AP
Boxer Manny Pacquiao smiles as he attends an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
50/91
AP
Actress Kate Beckinsale watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Cavaliers won 101-95. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
51/91
AP
Television personality Khloe Kardashian watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Cavaliers won 101-95. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
52/91
AP
Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss, left, and actor Arsenio Hall laugh during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Cavaliers won 101-95. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
53/91
AP
Jeanie Buss, left, controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers, talks with director Spike Lee before an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the New York Knicks on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
54/91
AP
Actresses Jessica Alba, left, and Gabrielle Union pose for a photo before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
55/91
Getty Images
Rapper Future during the game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
56/91
AP
Actor Adam Sandler shakes hands with fans as he leaves after watching an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 121-113. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
57/91
AP
Singer Lionel Richie, right, sits with movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
58/91
AP
Actor Denzel Washington, left, talks with Magic Johnson, right, and Denzel's wife, Pauletta, during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 114-110. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
59/91
Getty Images
Odell Beckham Jr. courtside during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
60/91
Getty Images
Jack Nicholson attends a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
61/91
Getty Images
Jonah Hill and Na-kel Smith attend a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
62/91
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attends a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
63/91
Getty Images
Houston rapper Travis Scott attends a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
64/91
Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale attends a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
65/91
AP
Singer Geri Horner, also known as Ginger Spice, center, sits with her husband, Christian Horner, right, and Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Spurs won 143-142. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
66/91
Getty Images
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shakes hands with Julius Randle #30 of the Los Angeles Lakers before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on December 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
67/91
Getty Images
Actor George Lopez attends the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on December 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
68/91
Getty Images
Actor Jack Nicholson sits courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
69/91
Getty
Actor Jack Nicholson is seen courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
70/91
Getty
Jack Black and Will Ferrell attend a Los Angeles Lakers game in this undated photo.
71/91
Getty Images
Actress Lauren Graham (L) and model Cindy Crawford attend the playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets on April 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
72/91
Getty Images
Actress Lauren Graham (R) and friend attend the playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets on April 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
73/91
Getty Images
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) plays with Vanessa Bryant's daughter at the playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets on April 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
74/91
Getty Images
Actor Dustin Hoffman attends the playoff game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles on April 28, 2004 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
75/91
Getty Images
Actor Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta attend the playoff game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles on April 28, 2004 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
76/91
Getty Images
Actor Adam Sandler attends Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 11, 2004 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
77/91
Getty Images
Actors Adam Sandler (L) and David Spade attend Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 11, 2004 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
78/91
Getty Images
Actor Sidney Poitier attends Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 31, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
79/91
Getty Images
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake smile from their courtside seats during the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
80/91
Getty Images
Luke Wilson (L) and Pete Sampras (R) attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets game at Staples Center on May 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
81/91
Getty Images
Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on February 24, 2010 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
82/91
Getty Images
Actor Sylvester Stallone attends the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
83/91
Getty Images
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 109-87.
84/91
Getty Images
Actor Mark Wahlberg and his son Michael Wahlberg smile courtside during the game against the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 31, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
85/91
Getty Images
Actress Camilla Belle attends the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Staples Center on April 3, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
86/91
Getty Images
Soccer star David Beckham and his son Romeo Beckham smile courtside during the game against the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 31, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
87/91
Getty Images
Actress January Jones sits courtside during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on May 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
88/91
Getty Images
Will Ferrell (L) and John C. Reilly attend the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on May 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
89/91
Getty Images
Actor Will Ferrell shouts during the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on February 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
90/91
Andrew D. Bernstein
Actor Michael B. Jordan attends the game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
91/91
Heaven Hart, Hendrix Hart, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)