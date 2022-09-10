US Open Tennis

Celebrity Sightings at 2022 US Open Women's Singles Championships

Let's see who came out to the women's singles final

By Kristen Conti

Elsa/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur attracted quite the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

The 2022 U.S. Open women’s singles championships began and ended with dominance from Poland’s Swiatek, who clinched the title after two straight sets. This was her very first U.S. Open singles title and third Grand Slam singles title.

Notable personalities came out to see these two athletes compete for the 2022 title, including American actress and model Brooke Shields.  

Well this was a new side of Chandler Bing. “Friends” star Matthew Perry seemed to find the match quite interesting – just look at him! 

And of course we had athletes cheering on other athletes. Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard was in attendance and enjoying the championship match.

DNCE lead singer Joe Jonas was spotted clapping with a huge smile on his face.

