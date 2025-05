Ticket demand is so great for Saturday afternoon's Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks that the average paid ticket price on the resale market approached $2,000 Thursday.

The average was $1,956 for Game 3 and $1,716 for Game 4, both at Madison Square Garden, according to ticketing technology company Victory Live, which analyzes transactions, not listings, on the secondary market.

The cheapest ticket for Game 3 was $626 on StubHub; for Game 4 it was $613 on Vivid Seats.

The Knicks have become the most exciting story in the NBA this month, having erased 20-point deficits to beat the defending-champion Celtics in the first two games of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks, eliminated in the conference semifinals the last two years, would reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 if they win two more games against the Celtics.

Ticket prices for Knicks home games have surged steadily each day leading into Games 3 and 4. The average resale price last Friday was $767 for Game 3 and $545 for Game 4.

