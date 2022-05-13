Here Is the Chargers 2022 Schedule

The Los Angeles Chargers start the 2022 NFL season with a rematch from last season's thrilling regular-season finale.

The Chargers open the season Sept. 11 by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Last year's final game of the regular season was a winner-take-all slug fest that sent the Raiders to the playoffs and left the Chargers looking ahead to this season.

The Chargers scored 15 points in the final four minutes, tying the score and forcing overtimes. They tied the game against late in overtime with a field goal, but the Raiders' Daniel Carlson booted a 47-yard field goal as time expired to hands the Chargers a 35-32 loss.

The Chargers' 17-game schedule unveiled Thursday includes a New

Year's Day "Sunday Night Football'' game against the Super Bowl LVI champion

Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers will be designated as the home

team.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What is the Chargers 2022 schedule?

Here is the Chargers' complete 2022 regular-season schedule

Sept. 11: Las Vegas

Sept. 15: at Kansas City

Sept. 25: Jacksonville

Oct. 2: at Houston

Oct. 9: at Cleveland

Oct. 17: Denver

Oct. 23: Seattle

Nov. 6: at Atlanta

Nov. 13: at San Francisco

Nov. 20: Kansas City

Nov. 27: at Arizona

Dec. 4: at Las Vegas

Dec. 11: Miami

Dec. 18: Tennessee

Dec. 26: at Indianapolis

Jan. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Jan. 7/8: at Denver

When are the Chargers in prime-time?

The Chargers play four other prime-time games.

Sept. 15 at Kansas City in a "Thursday Night Football'' game.

Nov. 13 on NBC's "Sunday Night Football'' on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

Oct. 17 on "Monday Night Football'' on ESPN against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

Dec. 26 at Indianapolis on "Monday Night Football" against the Colts on Dec. 26.

How is the NFL schedule determined?

The NFL's schedule is based on a formula assuring that a team will face each of the 31 other teams at least once over four years. Each team plays home and road games against each of the other three teams in its division, one game each against all the teams in one division in its conference and one in the other conference, the remaining teams in its conference that finished in the same position in the standings as it did and a team from a designated division in the other conference that finished in the same position it did.