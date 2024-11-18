Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers beat Bengals 34-27 on J.K. Dobbins' late touchdown after squandering 21-point lead

J.K. Dobbins rushed for a 29-yard touchdown with 18 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 after squandering a 21-point third-quarter lead. 

By Joe Reedy

Justin Herbert passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 65 yards as the Chargers (7-3) won their fourth straight. Dobbins ran for two TDs.

Joe Burrow passed for 356 yards and three touchdowns, but the Bengals (4-7) suffered another excruciating loss. They have five defeats by seven points or fewer.

After its offense stalled for most of the second half, Los Angeles went 84 yards on four plays in 26 seconds on the decisive drive. Ladd McConkey, who had six receptions for a career-high 123 yards, had 28- and 27-yard grabs before Dobbins scored his eighth touchdown of the season.

Dobbins also scored from 1 yard out in the second quarter to extend Los Angeles' lead to 21-6. He finished with 56 yards on 11 carries.

Burrow got Cincinnati to the Chargers 43 in the final seconds with a 27-yard completion, but his final two throws fell incomplete. Derwin James Jr. leaped at the goal line and batted down a Hail Mary headed right for Tee Higgins on the final play.

Higgins had nine receptions for 148 yards and a TD while Ja’Marr Chase had 75 yards on seven catches and two scores.

Kicker Evan McPherson had two chances in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals the lead, but was wide left from 48 and 51 yards.

Herbert completed nine of his first 10 passes but was eight of 26 the rest of the way.

