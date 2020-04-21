Chargers Unveil Their New Look With a Blast From the Past

Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are going back to their past as they prepare to move into their new home at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers unveiled their new uniforms Tuesday, which include numbers on the helmet and gold pants. The Chargers had numbers on their white helmets for their first 14 seasons (1960-73) before going to a navy blue helmet without numerals in 1974. The franchise returned to white helmets in 2007.

The Chargers wore gold pants from 1966-84 before replacing them with white. Los Angeles will have the choice of wearing either gold or white pants with its powder blue home jersey or white road jersey.

The team also unveiled two color rush jerseys in royal blue and navy.

The new look includes some modern touches with the franchise's lightning bolt logo bigger on the shoulders and the italicized, sleeker numbers.

The jerseys were unveiled on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football". Defensive end Joey Bosa said he liked the new look because it was sleeker and classic.

The Chargers are one of seven franchises making either logo or uniform changes or additions during the offseason. Normally there are only two or three.

