Chargers Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Ryan Groy

The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed offensive lineman Ryan Groy.

By AP

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Center Ryan Groy #72 of the Los Angeles Chargers has re-signed with the team.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The team announced the move on Wednesday.

Groy played in nine games for the Chargers last season after signing with the franchise in early October. His snaps were split equally between special teams and offense. The most playing time he had last season was Dec. 8 at Jacksonville when he had 15 snaps on the offensive line and two on special teams.

Groy will be going into his seventh season. He has played in 64 games with 17 starts. Groy signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and then played four seasons for the Buffalo Bills.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

