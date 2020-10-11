LA Chargers

Chargers' Schedule Dramatically Changed Due to Latest Positive COVID-19 Cases in NFL

Nine NFL teams are being affected by the changes, which will occur through Nov. 22.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a bye after Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints instead of in Week 10 of the NFL season as originally scheduled, the league announced Sunday.

It was one of several changes to the Chargers schedule as a result of the postponement of a game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos because the Patriots had one new positive test for the coronavirus Sunday morning.

The changes affect the Chargers' games from Week 6 through Week 11, and are as follows:
   -- Week 6: bye
   -- Week 7: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (originally scheduled for Week 8)
   -- Week 8: at Denver Broncos (originally scheduled for Week 11)
   -- Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders (originally scheduled for Week 9)
   -- Week 10: at Miami Dolphins (originally scheduled for Week 7)
   -- Week 11: New York Jets (originally scheduled for Week 6)

The Broncos-Patriots game, which had already been rescheduled for Monday, was moved to next Sunday, Oct. 18.

Nine NFL teams are being affected by the changes, which will occur through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

