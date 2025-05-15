Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers schedule reveal video is a Minecraft-style romp through the NFL season

There is a lot to explore in the five-minute video that takes viewers on a pixelated journey through the 18-week NFL season.

By Jonathan Lloyd

It's only mid-May, but the Chargers already have a win.

The franchise's social media team rolled out a 2025-2026 schedule reveal video in the pixelated style of Minecraft worlds, taking the viewer on an entertaining trip through the 18-week NFL season. Each opponent is revealed in a world of creative touches -- some readily apparent, others more subtle, all resulting in a rewarding watch or two with some light-hearted digs directed at the Raiders, Colts, Giants, Steelers, Titans and more.

As of Thursday morning, the five-minute video laden with Easter eggs had more than 10 million views on X.

The latest schedule reveal is one in a line of Chargers successes that include an anime-style video in 2022 and another modeled after The Sims video game in 2024.

The Chargers open the season at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

