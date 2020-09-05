LA Chargers

Chargers Sign Keenan Allen to $80.1 Million Extension, AP Reports

By Joe Reedy, AP

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league's second-highest paid receiver in average money.

A person familiar with the deal says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not released by the Chargers on Saturday.

Allen is going into his eighth season and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches. He tied for the AFC lead in catches and was second in yards (1,199).

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 21 seconds ago

Orange County Records Slight Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations Ahead of Expected Easing of Restrictions

Burbank 33 mins ago

Burbank Closes All Hiking Trails for Labor Day Weekend Due to Extreme Heat

The 28-year old Allen, New Orleans’ Michael Thomas and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins are the only players in the league with more than 300 catches and 3,700 yards receiving over the past three seasons.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LA ChargersChargersKeenan Allen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us