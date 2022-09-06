NFL

Chicago Bears Arlington Park Plans Create Social Media Buzz

The Bears revealed plans for a potential new stadium and complex at Arlington Park

By Alex Shapiro

New Arlington Park plans split Bears fans on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears didn’t have media availability at Halas Hall on Tuesday, yet they still managed to dominate headlines and social media. The team released an open letter containing new renderings and plans for their proposed development of Arlington Park. Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of buzz from both sides of the “Should The Bears Leave Soldier Field?” debate.

Let’s start with the Hype side of the aisle:

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were those who were excited for the new grass alone. Right now, the field itself is managed by the Chicago Parks District, and it’s been a sore subject for years. If the Bears move to Arlington Park, they can oversee the playing surface themselves.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Steph Curry

Reigning Finals MVP Steph Curry Talks New Book “I Have a Superpower”

Casper Ruud

Watch Casper Ruud As He Advances to the US Open Semifinals

Others made note of the detail that the Bears are planning on building an “enclosed” stadium, which means fans will have to say goodbye to Bears Weather games.

Others were decidedly Not Hype for other reasons:

Of course there were a few fans who simply took this as an opportunity to take a shot at mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The Bears will hold a town hall meeting in Arlington Heights this Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Hersey High School.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLChicago Bears
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us