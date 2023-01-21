Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive

No Mahomes, no problem.

After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him.

The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in eight years, completed his first ever playoff touchdown pass in the second quarter to Travis Kelce after leading Kansas City downfield for a 98-yard drive, which gave the Chiefs the 17-7 lead.

Henne completed 5 of 7 passes during the drive that gave the Chiefs the lead before halftime.

The touchdown sent GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a frenzy, and the home fans began to chant Henne's name and immediately NFL twitter exploded:

Kudos to Chad Henne for his efforts in that second quarter. Heart was probably beating so hard it would have been ready to burst out of his chest. #NFLPlayoffs — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) January 21, 2023

The Chad Henne legacy game — Matt Nelson (@MNelson_ISU) January 21, 2023

Chad Henne #ChiefsKingdom — Wolverines-Lions-Pistons-Tigers and Pearl Jam (@wolverine_lions) January 21, 2023

CHAD HENNE FOR PRESIDENT — $ayLess$trictly (@SayLessCashMore) January 21, 2023

Chad henne to the rescue — Scott (@scottybee51) January 21, 2023

Mahomes returned to the field to start the second half.