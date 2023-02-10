Patrick Mahomes

Once Upon a Time, Chiefs' Star Mahomes Picked the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl

'Eagles are a better team,' a 9-year-old Patrick Mahomes said ahead of Super Bowl XXXIX

By Adam Hermann

Yes, Mahomes once picked Eagles to win the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are facing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, and it's safe to say the generationally-talented quarterback is picking his own team to beat the Eagles.

But once upon a time Mahomes was on the Eagles' side in the big game.

Internet whiz Jon Bois of SB Nation went newspaper dumpster-diving this week and stumbled upon something absolutely incredible: a printed prediction from a 9-year-old Mahomes in the Tyler Morning Telegraph, one day before the Eagles faced the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Mahomes picked the Eagles to win the game, 35-28, calling the Donovan McNabb-quarterbacked squad "a better team":

The paper also printed a prediction from Mahomes' father at the bottom of the feature. The elder Mahomes predicted an Eagles win, 22-19, and simply wrote "Go Eagles!"

What are the odds that something like this exists? The world is a wild place, as is the Internet.

Unfortunately, Andy Reid's men let the Patricks down with a 24-21 defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. 

This article tagged under:

Patrick MahomesSuper Bowl
