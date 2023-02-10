Yes, Mahomes once picked Eagles to win the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are facing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, and it's safe to say the generationally-talented quarterback is picking his own team to beat the Eagles.

But once upon a time Mahomes was on the Eagles' side in the big game.

Internet whiz Jon Bois of SB Nation went newspaper dumpster-diving this week and stumbled upon something absolutely incredible: a printed prediction from a 9-year-old Mahomes in the Tyler Morning Telegraph, one day before the Eagles faced the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Mahomes picked the Eagles to win the game, 35-28, calling the Donovan McNabb-quarterbacked squad "a better team":

i wonder whether the eagles will win the super bowl. let's ask some random nine-year-old from 2005 pic.twitter.com/XLvsz4gjGQ — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) February 9, 2023

The paper also printed a prediction from Mahomes' father at the bottom of the feature. The elder Mahomes predicted an Eagles win, 22-19, and simply wrote "Go Eagles!"

What are the odds that something like this exists? The world is a wild place, as is the Internet.

Unfortunately, Andy Reid's men let the Patricks down with a 24-21 defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.