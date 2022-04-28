NBA

Chris Paul Makes NBA History With Flawless Shooting Performance Vs. Pelicans

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul shot 14-of-14 from the floor for 33 points to eliminate his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, from the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

By Sanjesh Singh

Chris Paul makes NBA history with flawless shooting performance vs. Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

They don’t call him the Point God for nothing.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul just delivered a playoff performance for the ages.

Paul, who turns 37 on May 6, dropped 33 points on a flawless 14-for-14 shooting performance in Game 6 to eliminate the team that drafted him, the New Orleans Pelicans.

Paul’s outing is now in the record books as the most field goals made without a miss in NBA playoff history.

The No. 1-seeded Suns did not have an easy first-round matchup against the No. 8 Pelicans. With Devin Booker missing Games 3, 4 and 5 with a hamstring injury, New Orleans’ young guns gave Phoenix everything it could handle and made Game 7 a big possibility

Booker returned for Game 6 and scored 13 points in 32 minutes, but it was Paul’s electric night that propelled his team to the second round. The Suns will face either the No. 4 Dallas Mavericks or the No. 5 Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals as Paul seeks his first ever NBA championship.

This article tagged under:

NBAChris PaulPhoenix SunsNew Orleans Pelicansnba playoffs 2022
