Here's a Look at the New City Connect Series ‘Los Dodgers' Uniforms

The Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled their Nike MLB City Connect Series uniforms Thursday, and will debut them in Friday's game against the New York Mets.

MLB and Nike's City Connect Series uniforms are designed to highlight the franchise's connection to its city and fan base. The Dodgers' City Connect outfits celebrate the team's connection with its Latino fan base with "Los Dodgers'' written on the cap and jersey. The uniforms incorporate the team's script and red numbers, but on a blue jersey and pants. There is also a pop of spray paint on the sleeves to reflect the city's street art culture and murals.

"The Dodger uniform is an iconic part of the franchise's identity. While our traditional look has and will always be worn by the franchise-great players, the City Connect program offered us the opportunity to recognize the impact and importance of our multicultural fan base,'' said Dodger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lon Rosen. ``We're excited to debut these City Connect uniforms on the field and know our fans will enjoy seeing ``Los Dodgers'' on the uniforms as well as our new murals, which bring Los Angeles' street art culture to Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers worked with local artists Jonas Swyer, Fernando Valdez Zamora, Michelle Ruby Guerrero, Hector Arias, Chris Corona and Michael Villanueva Matugas to bring the city's street art culture to the Left and Right Field Loge Terraces. Murals will be unveiled Thursday night.

Thoughts???? Finally got a blue top 🤷‍♂️ 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gdEMU7hjle — Justin Turner (@redturn2) August 19, 2021

City Connect jerseys will be for sale beginning Thursday at Nike.com, MLBShop.com, the MLB Flagship Store in New York City and select retail locations. City Connect merchandise will be available starting Friday at Dodger Stadium retailers.

Fans are invited to pop-up events Friday and Saturday to shop exclusive merchandise, watch live entertainment, take World Series trophy photos and see Dodger alumni. The Friday event is hosted in the 1300 block of Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade -- between Arizona Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard -- from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the Saturday event will be at Plaza Mexico in Lynwood from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

