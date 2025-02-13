Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers finalize 1-year deal for his 18th MLB season

The 36-year-old left-hander expects to go on the 60-day injured list following offseason foot and knee surgery.

By David Brandt

NBC Universal, Inc.

Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $7.5 million, one-year contract on Thursday, bringing back the three-time Cy Young Award winner for his 18th big league season.

The 36-year-old left-hander expects to go on the 60-day injured list following offseason foot and knee surgery, but hopes to be close to ready when eligible to be activated, He's been working out at Camelback Ranch, playing long toss and running after spending much of the offseason on crutches or in a walking boot.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Dodgers announced the deal in a social media post.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I finally started to turn the corner a few weeks ago,” Kershaw said. “Being able to throw, all those things, it hasn't felt this way in a while. So that's good.”

Kershaw's 18th season with the Dodgers would tie him with Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most in franchise history. The 10-time All-Star is coming off an injury-interrupted 2024 season in which went 2-2 record with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts, striking out 24 in 30 innings.

He did not pitch in the postseason for Los Angeles, which won the World Series for the second time in five years.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Wildfires 1 hour ago

Roads closed in Malibu as storm soaks LA County coast

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

‘Was it a real gun or was it a fake gun?' Closing arguments begin in A$AP Rocky gun assault trial

Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed right-hander River Ryan on the 60-day injured list.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Clayton KershawDodgers
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us