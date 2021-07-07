Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Goes on Injured List With Left Elbow Inflammation

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left elbow inflammation.

By The Associated Press

Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 106 innings this season. The 33-year-old left-hander is tied for the NL lead in starts with 18.

In his previous start, allowed three runs in four innings at Washington on July 3, throwing 54 pitches in a rain-shortened game. He had been scheduled to start against Arizona on Friday.

Los Angeles recalled right-hander Mitch White from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

