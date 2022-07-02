Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Event Returns to Dodger Stadium After 2-Year Hiatus

After a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clayton Kershaw's annual charity event is back at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

Kershaw's Challenge is the name of the charity started by the longtime Dodgers' ace and his wife Ellen in 2011. Each and every year, prior to 2020, the couple has put on a fun and lighthearted celebrity ping pong tournament at Chavez Ravine entitled, "Ping Pong 4 Purpose."

This year's tournament will mark the 8th edition of the event, which has raised over $16 million dollars in a 10-year span for at-risk children and families across the globe.

This year's beneficiaries include Shoes that Fit, The Dream Center, Arise Africa, Both Ends Believing, and International Justice Mission. These beneficiaries are located in Los Angeles, Africa, and the Dominican Republic and will receive the funds raised from the event.

"Kershaw’s Challenge has grown beyond our dreams," said Ellen and Clayton Kershaw in a press release to announce the return of the event. "When we started in 2011, we could have never imagined where we would be today. Ping Pong 4 Purpose is one of our favorite nights of the year. Not only is it a ton of fun, but it is a night that has tremendous impact. We are able to raise funds and shine a spotlight on the incredible work of our beneficiaries. We are so grateful to the LA community for supporting this cause that is so important to us."

Clayton and Ellen would like you to know that not only is the event back for the first time since 2019, but this year's Ping Pong 4 Purpose will be bigger than it's ever been before.

In addition to the ping pong tournament and the sports memorabilia auction, there will also be a VIP poker tournament featuring Dodgers players, celebrities and donors.

Past celebrities that have attended the event include Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Bryan Cranston, Eric Stonestreet, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Magic Johnson, Mario Lopez, Jaleel White, Josh Duhamel, Blake Griffin, Susan Sarandon, Jack Black, Casey Affleck, and much, much, more!

Highlights from the annual Clayton Kershaw's Challenge Ping-Pong 4 Purpose, featuring players of the Los Angeles Dodgers, celebrities, actors, musicians, coaches, and other athletes.

Attendees this year will walk the event's blue carpet, participate in ping-pong games, enjoy food, drinks, and gifting at sponsored activations, as well as much more fun and excitement while they interact with Dodgers' players and celebrities.

This year's sponsors include Sketchers, UCLA Health, the Los Angeles Dodgers, SPIN magazine, STIGA, Wicked Curve, Security Benefit, The Berns Team, and the Art of the Game.

For information on tickets, sponsorship, and more, check out www.kershawschallenge.com/pingpong4purpose.