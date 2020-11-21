Los ANgeles Clippers

Clippers Bring Back Marcus Morris, Patrick Patterson

By Michael Duarte

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven
Fernando Medina via Getty Images

Marcus Morris must have really liked his time in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old forward has decided to remain with the Clippers, reportedly signing a four-year, $64 million contract on Friday.

Morris was acquired by the Clippers in a three-team trade on February 6, and spent less than 30 days with the team before the NBA suspended its season on March 11.

Morris was late in joining the team inside the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida, but once he did he played a major role for the Clips, shooting above 50 percent from the three-point line during the eight remaining regular season games and 13 playoff games. Overall, Morris averaged 16.7 points between the Knicks and Clippers last season.

"Run it back!" Morris tweeted after news of the signing was announced. Followed by another tweet that simply read "stuck there" after the terms of his contract were revealed.

Morris' teammate Patrick Beverly tweeted "My Dog. Happy for g."

Re-signing Morris was a priority for the Clippers, especially how much he helped the offense down the stretch and in the postseason. The announcement of his signing was even more important after it was announced that Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green were both leaving the Clippers and signing with other teams.

The Clippers were also able to re-sign another player from last season, after forward Patrick Patterson agreed to return on a one-year contract worth $2.3 million. Patterson averaged 4.9 points last season.

