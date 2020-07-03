Los ANgeles Clippers

Clippers Close Practice Facility After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles Clippers closed down their practice facility in Play Vista on Thursday after a member of their traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus.

By Michael J. Duarte

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Montrezl Harrell (5), center, of the Los Angeles Clippers shares a laugh with teammates during the LA Clippers annual media day at the Honey Training Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Los Angeles Clippers are the latest NBA team to have been hit by the coronavirus.

Late Thursday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a staff member who was one of the 35 members of the Clippers organization who was traveling to Orlando, Florida for the resumption of the NBA season, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a precaution, the Clippers immediately closed down the team's practice facility located in Playa Vista.

The Clippers became the third NBA team in the last week to shut down their facilities ahead of the league restart after the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets both closed down due to positive tests for COVID-19 amongst staff members.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Rams 1 hour ago

Seven More SoFi Stadium Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Los Angeles Lakers 1 hour ago

Kobe Bryant Unveiled as Cover Athlete for NBA 2K21

The Clippers are currently second in the Western Conference and will travel with a 35-person group to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando next Wednesday.

The Clippers worked out at the facility this week and spoke to the media on Wednesday via Zoom conference call from that very location.

It is unknown what the Clippers are doing to clean or sanitize the facility while it remains closed, if they will be re-testing the players and coaches, or if the facility will reopen soon for players to workout before traveling to Orlando.

This article tagged under:

Los ANgeles ClipperscoronavirusNBACOVID-19Basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us