Clippers Close Practice Facility After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles Clippers are the latest NBA team to have been hit by the coronavirus.

Late Thursday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a staff member who was one of the 35 members of the Clippers organization who was traveling to Orlando, Florida for the resumption of the NBA season, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

After a positive test for the coronavirus in the Los Angeles Clippers traveling party headed to Orlando next week, the organization closed its practice facility to players and staff as a precaution today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2020

As a precaution, the Clippers immediately closed down the team's practice facility located in Playa Vista.

The Clippers became the third NBA team in the last week to shut down their facilities ahead of the league restart after the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets both closed down due to positive tests for COVID-19 amongst staff members.

The Clippers are currently second in the Western Conference and will travel with a 35-person group to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando next Wednesday.

The Clippers worked out at the facility this week and spoke to the media on Wednesday via Zoom conference call from that very location.

It is unknown what the Clippers are doing to clean or sanitize the facility while it remains closed, if they will be re-testing the players and coaches, or if the facility will reopen soon for players to workout before traveling to Orlando.