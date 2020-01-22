Clippers

Clippers Missing 3 Starters, Young Sitting Out for Hawks

By Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers were missing three starters for Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kawhi Leonard wasn't playing because of left knee injury management, while Patrick Beverly was sidelined after leaving the previous night's victory at Dallas with a groin injury. Paul George was out for the seventh straight game with a left hamstring strain.

The Hawks also were without their best player. Trae Young, averaging 29.2 points, was sidelined with a right thigh contusion.

Lou Williams and Terance Mann started for the Clippers in place of Leonard and Beverly. Recently acquired Jeff Teague got the nod at point guard for the Hawks.

