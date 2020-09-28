Clippers Reportedly Part Ways With Head Coach Doc Rivers

The Los Angeles Clippers and head coach Doc Rivers have mutually agreed to part ways.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 58-year-old head coach, who has been with the Clippers organization since 2013, is out after the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

The Clippers were early preseason favorites to win the NBA Championship, and finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference at 49-23. However, they never seemed to have an opportunity where the whole roster was healthy and on the court at the same time to gel and develop chemistry.

They lost three consecutive games while holding double-digit leads against the Nuggets in the second round, and afterwards Rivers mentioned how Denver's team had been together as a reason for their success and his team's struggles.

Rivers posted a message on his own Twitter account minutes after it was announced he would no longer be the head coach.

Rivers helped guide the organization through many difficult times during his tenure, including the Donald Sterling scandal, and the Black Lives Matters protests that erupted across the world in the wake of the George Floyd murder. Rivers' father was a police officer in Chicago.

This is an evolving story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.