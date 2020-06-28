Clippers

Clippers Sign Joakim Noah to Deal for Rest of the Season

The 35-year-old center was the 2014 defensive player of the year. Noah provides the Clippers with playoff experience and additional depth at the position.

By Associated Press

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed free agent Joakim Noah to a new contract for the rest of the season, three months after he first signed a 10-day deal with the team.

The two-time All-Star averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 42 games for Memphis last season. Noah originally signed with the Clippers on March 9, two days before the NBA put its season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old center was the 2014 defensive player of the year. Noah provides the Clippers with playoff experience and additional depth at the position.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

george lopez 4 hours ago

George Lopez on His New Netflix Stand Up Comedy Special “We'll Do It For Half”

Orange County 5 hours ago

Orange County Records Deadliest Week Related to COVID-19 for 3rd Straight Week

Noah's 12 years in the NBA also includes stints with Chicago and the New York Knicks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ClippersLA Clippers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us