Los Angeles Dodgers

Cole Hamels on 60-day IL Without Ever Pitching For Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Cole Hamels on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season before he ever pitched for the defending World Series champions.

By Beth Harris

MLB: JUL 07 Braves Summer Camp
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Cole Hamels on the 60-day injured list Monday, effectively ending his season before he ever pitched for the defending World Series champions.

The 37-year-old left-hander signed a $3.05 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers on Aug. 4. The four-time All-Star was expected to add depth to a pitching staff that's been ravaged by injuries and is minus reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate allegations of sexual misconduct.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hamels will earn about $1 million from the deal.

Manager Dave Roberts said Hamels was building up in Arizona when his arm “didn't respond well,” although he wasn't sure whether it occurred during a bullpen session or throwing to hitters. Roberts didn't elaborate on the specific injury.

Hamels held a showcase for teams last month, and the Dodgers emerged the winner. Now, they're on the losing end of the deal.

“All the stuff that we had leading up to us courting him, watching other teams court him, our scouts and everyone felt really good about it,” Roberts said. “It’s an easy bet on the player, the person and what he's done.”

Hamels was limited to one start last season with the Atlanta Braves due to shoulder inflammation and arm fatigue. He went 3 1/3 innings on Sept. 16 at Baltimore and allowed three earned runs.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

back to school Aug 19, 2019

Share Your Back to School Photos With Today in LA

NBC4 I-Team 7 mins ago

A Turo Car Share Could Break Your Vacation Budget

Hamels, the 2008 World Series and NLCS MVP with Philadelphia, has spent 15 seasons in the majors. He has a career record of 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 423 games. In his last full season in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA.

“We’re just sad for Cole because he did everything he could to put himself in a position to get back on a major league team and pitch major league innings,” Roberts said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballAtlanta BravesCole Hamels
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us