NBA

Colorado Police Close Investigation Into Grizzlies' Ja Morant With No Charges

The Glendale Police Department said "there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime"

By Max Molski

Colorado police close Ja Morant investigation with no charges originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Colorado police announced on Wednesday that they have closed their investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after he posted a video early Saturday morning in which he appeared to flash a gun.

“Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Morant posted the video on Instagram Live Saturday morning following the Grizzlies’ road loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Glendale Police Department determined through its investigation that the video was shot at Shotgun Willies, a Glendale club. Police also said it did not receive any calls for service regarding any weapon and noted that no disturbances were reported on Saturday. Additionally, the department said it did not find witnesses or complainants who could definitively say if there was a gun present.

The video quickly spread across social media on Saturday, prompting the Glendale Police Department to open an investigation. The Grizzlies announced later that day that Morant would not be with the team for its two games in Los Angeles on Sunday and Tuesday and Morant later released an apology statement.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Tiger Woods 20 mins ago

Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Seeks to Nullify NDA With Pro Golfer

College Basketball 2 hours ago

Brown Basketball Players Sue Ivy League Over No-Scholarship Policy

The Grizzlies have not announced when Morant could return to the court.

The team will return to its home court in Memphis Thursday night for a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us