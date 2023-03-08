Colorado Police Close Investigation Into Grizzlies' Ja Morant With No Charges

Colorado police close Ja Morant investigation with no charges originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Colorado police announced on Wednesday that they have closed their investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after he posted a video early Saturday morning in which he appeared to flash a gun.

“Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.

Just in: Glendale, Colorado police has closed its investigation into Grizzlies star Ja Morant with no charge or crime: “There was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.” Full release: pic.twitter.com/Ng0uYdoLpp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2023

Morant posted the video on Instagram Live Saturday morning following the Grizzlies’ road loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Glendale Police Department determined through its investigation that the video was shot at Shotgun Willies, a Glendale club. Police also said it did not receive any calls for service regarding any weapon and noted that no disturbances were reported on Saturday. Additionally, the department said it did not find witnesses or complainants who could definitively say if there was a gun present.

The video quickly spread across social media on Saturday, prompting the Glendale Police Department to open an investigation. The Grizzlies announced later that day that Morant would not be with the team for its two games in Los Angeles on Sunday and Tuesday and Morant later released an apology statement.

The Grizzlies have not announced when Morant could return to the court.

The team will return to its home court in Memphis Thursday night for a game against the Golden State Warriors.