Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Foles rolled over and grimaced in pain just before walking to the sideline, talking to the trainers and being carted off to the locker room.

Nick Foles is sacked by Thibodeaux and is down in serious pain.



Sam Ehlinger is warming up. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 1, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This was his second game as a starter this season after being promoted to the starting position in favor of veteran Matt Ryan.

With Ryan inactive, rookie Sam Ehlinger took over at the quarterback position.

Nick Foles is sacked by Thibodeaux and is down in serious pain.



Sam Ehlinger is warming up. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 1, 2023

The 24-year-old Ehlinger has two starts for the Colts this season, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 304 yards and one interception along with 14 rushes for 63 yards on the ground.

Thibodeaux, a rookie, was seen doing snow angels right next to an injured Foles, then made a “night-night” gesture on the way to the sideline.

Kayvon Thibodeaux does snow angels next to an injured Nick Foles pic.twitter.com/I1vPzZeSB8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 1, 2023

Fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasure with Thibodeaux's celebration:

kayvon thibodeaux doing a snow angel celebration next to an injured nick foles is one of the most unhinged things i’ve ever seen — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) January 1, 2023

Kayvon Thibodeaux making snow angels as the QB he hit from behind, Nick Foles, writhes in pain RIGHT NEXT TO HIM is .... your words here.#INDvsNYG — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 1, 2023

Giants - Colts game: Kayvon Thibodeaux doing snow angels next to Nick Foles' convulsing, broken body following his sack was definitely a choice. pic.twitter.com/mYUDBqScEa — Brian (@BaconTreasury) January 1, 2023

Bad look for Kayvon Thibodeaux doing snow angels right next to Foles who looked seriously injured. — Mike Gurnis (@MikeGurnis) January 1, 2023

How about #unsportsmanlikeconduct for Kayvon Thibodeaux making a turf angel while our QB is writhing on the ground hurt? @Colts @NFL — Kaye D. Kendall (@noglutenplzk) January 1, 2023

That was really awkward. Kayvon Thibodeaux doing snow angels while Nick Foles writhed in agony with a serious injury. — Mark Osborne (@mosbornenyc) January 1, 2023

Should have been taunting by Kayvon Thibodeaux. He's actively doing snow angels next to an injured player and hitting him in the leg at the same time. — Justin Young (@Jyoung_82) January 1, 2023

Prior to exiting from the game, Foles had completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for 81 yards and a pick.

Nick Foles has been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 1, 2023

Foles later was ruled out for the rest of the game with an apparent injury to the ribs.