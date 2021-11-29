Shortstop Corey Seager Set to Join Rangers After Seven Seasons With Dodgers, AP Reports

The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $325 million, 10-year deal with shortstop Corey Seager, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke with The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was pending a physical and wasn't finalized.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Seager was the World Series MVP in 2020 and a two-time All-Star in his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .306 with 16 homers and 57 RBIs in 95 games this year, when he broke a finger on his right hand after getting hit by a pitch May 15 and missed 2 1/2 months.

The deal for Seager is the biggest in Rangers history, and matches Giancarlo Stanton for the fifth largest in overall value in baseball. The $325 million trails only the deals of Mike Trout ($426.5 million), Mookie Betts ($365 million), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($340 million) and Bryce Harper ($330 million).

Seager's deal with the Rangers came a day after Texas reached an agreement on a seven-year, $175 million contract with Gold Glove second baseman Marucus Semien, according a person familiar with that deal that was also pending a successful physical.

Correction: A previous version of this article indicated Seager was the 2020 NL MVP. He was the 2020 World Series MVP. Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves won the 2020 NL MVP Award.