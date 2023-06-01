Could the Yankees and Dodgers Weekend Series be Potential World Series Preview?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are two of the most storied franchises in baseball history. The two rivals have met in the World Series 11 different times, and have played 66 games games against one another in the Fall Classic, and 16 regular season games. It's been four years since they last went head-to-head, and so before their highly-anticipated series in Los Angeles this weekend, we decided to look at how both teams 2023 seasons have played out thus far, and if the three upcoming games at the Ravine are a potential World Series preview.

First and foremost, fans have been clamoring for a Dodgers-Yankees World Series for decades. The last time the two rivals met in the Fall Classic was 1981, a series the Dodgers took in six games, for their fifth championship. In the last ten years, during the Dodgers dominant run in the National League, both teams have made the playoffs seven different times, however New York has not been able to advance past the ALCS and into the World Series during that span, denying fans the dream matchup and a 12th World Series between the two rivals.

When they meet this weekend, it will be a classic example of an unstoppable force coming into contact with an immovable object. Both teams have been surging in the standings and something will have to give during this exciting three-game series.

The Yankees enter Dodger Stadium winners of 16 of their last 23 games and while they haven't surpassed the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East just yet, they have risen from the cellar into third place, and are just two games behind the Baltimore Orioles for second place.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Dodgers meanwhile have won 18 of their last 28 games and currently sit in the pole position in the NL West with the best record in the National League overall.

Before the season began, the Yankees were projected to win the AL East with a win total of 94.5 games. The Dodgers were also expected to win their division and have the best record in the National League with a projected win total of 96. A far cry from their NL-record 111 wins last season, but still a good mark by any metric.

However, both teams were just average out of the gates, and one month ago, the Yankees were 15-15 and in last place in the AL East. The Dodgers started the season 13-13, before climbing back into first place in the NL West.

Now, one month later, both teams are at least 10 games over .500 and back on the come up.

On their current pace, the Yankees are expected to win 93 games, just slightly below their projected win total before the season began. The Dodgers meanwhile are on pace to win 95 games, just one below their original projected win total.

Can both teams keep up the pace and finally meet in the World Series?

For the Dodgers, that's all dependent on health. Los Angeles already is running on fumes with a depleted starting rotation. Walker Buehler is expected to miss the entirety of the season, Dustin May is out until at least after the All-Star break, and Cy Young Award candidate Julio Urias is on the IL. In their place, the Dodgers have had to have many of their rookie pitchers make their MLB debuts ahead of schedule this season, and it doesn't help matters that reclamation project Noah Syndeergaard currently has the worst ERA in the National League at 6.54.

Thankfully, the offense has picked up for any problems caused by injuries, but that plan is unsustainable moving forward. The Dodgers will need to get healthy and stay healthy, in addition to making some moves at the MLB trade deadline in July in order to get back to the Fall Classic this October.

The Yankees have also had to deal with their fair share of injuries as well. Free agent acquisition Carlos Rodon is currently on the 60-day DL, as is former Dodger Frankie Montas. Thankfully for the Yankees, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes have picked up the slack in their absence and Aaron Judge is off to another MVP campaign.

Friday's matchup features RHP Luis Severino for New York against three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw for Los Angeles. If that Lou Gehrig Day matchup isn't exciting enough for you, Cole will put his perfect 6-0 on record on the line against rookie RHP Michael Grove for the Dodgers on Saturday.

The finale of the three-game series will be aired on primetime's Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and feature another rookie in flamethrower Bobby Miller against RHP Domingo German for New York.

A three-game series during the first week in June won't tell us much about how these two teams will play over the next four months, but it could give us a preview of what a potential World Series matchup might look like.