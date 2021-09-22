COVID Rules, Race Schedules and More: What to Know About the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

The roar returns to Shoreline Drive in Long Beach this weekend.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, a motor sports street party featuring several types of racing cars on a tight and challenging street course, is back after the pandemic put the brakes on plans in 2020. The Sept. 24-27 dates mark the first time the Grand Prix of Long Beach has been in September since the event's inaugural Formula 5000 race, which took place on Sept. 28, 1975.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here’s what to know about the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

What are the COVID rules?

Fans will need comply with a new health order issued by the City of Long Beach that went into effect in August. It requires people attending outdoor mega-events, those with attendance of more than 10,000, to wear masks — that goes for both indoor and outdoor locations regardless of vaccination status.

The order also requires staff and spectators to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter. Organizers strongly recommend that unvaccinated fans who need a negative test to enter get a free test no earlier than 72 Horus before Sept. 24 to avoid delays at entrances.

Children ages 2-11, who are not eligible for vaccines, will also need to have a negative test no earlier than 2 hour prior to Sept. 24.

The city will provide rapid COVID testing at all major entrances, starting Tuesday and through race weekend. Click here for testing schedules and complete list of health safety rules to know.

What is the schedule?

The main event, the NNT IndyCar season finale, is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Saturday features the IMSA SportsCar Grand Prix of Long Beach, a 100-minute race that includes different classes of prototypes and production-based cars. Before that race on Saturday, the IndyCar competitors will qualify to determine grid positions for the start of Sunday’s race.

Click here for the full weekend event schedule, which includes Formula D Super Drift Challenge Competition, Global Time Attack Competition, Stadium SUPER Trucks and Historic Formula Atlantic Challenge races. The Vince Neil Concert Presented by Acura and ASM Global is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

What about tickets?

There are several ticket options. You can buy tickets at the track or pre-order here. If you’d like to see the IndyCar paddock, you’ll need to buy a ticket for that, too.

Where are the best places to watch?

Drivers carve their way through the 1.9-mile, 11-turn track where a mistake often means contact with the unforgiving walls lining the course and dramatic changes in position and hold-your-breath moments. Shoreline Drive’s grand stands provide a view of the fastest part of the track and pit lane, where races can be won and lost in moments. Other seating areas are near tight corners where drivers battle for position.

See the track map below for a look at what you’ll see where.

What’s the best way to get there?

There are several reserved parking lots near the track. Click here for a map of parking options.

The Metro A (Blue) Line stops just a few blocks from the track entrance. It’s a great option to avoid traffic on freeways and streets. Click here for A Line information and other public transit options.

If using a ride-share service, the official race circuit drop-off point is on First Street between Elm and Long Beach boulevards.

What about the weather?

This week has been hot, but expect a cooling trend to start Thursday. Conditions should change with a return of onshore flow and the arrival of a low-pressure system that will likely cool temperatures into Sunday. Many areas could see temperatures drop by 5 to 10 degrees on Thursday, bringing us back to near-normal temperatures.