Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star back.

No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture.

But it looks like the 29-year-old signal caller could be making his way back into the lineup during Week 7 at home against the Detroit Lions.

Speaking to reporters after Dallas’ 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Prescott said he plans to return next Sunday at AT&T Stadium (h/t: ESPN’s Ed Werder).

I asked Dak Prescott after the #Cowboys loss to the #Eagles whether he believes this week will make his return from fractured thumb: “Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan.” pic.twitter.com/XRhTy3gzMN — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 17, 2022

Holding down the fort in place of Prescott is 28-year-old Cooper Rush, who went 4-0 as a starter in 2022 before coming down to earth against the Eagles.

Rush helped Dallas knock off the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions in the process and silencing doubters with his play.

But against Philadelphia, Rush threw three picks to go with one touchdown as the Cowboys dropped to 4-2 after last losing to Tampa Bay 19-3 to open the season.

If Prescott does return to start against Detroit, he’ll be playing a 1-4 squad coming off a bye week following three consecutive defeats, most recently a 29-0 rout at the hands of the New England Patriots, who were led by rookie fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe.

To add additional optimism, Prescott is also 3-0 against the Lions in his career, with the most recent one being a 35-27 road win on Nov. 27, 2019. He logged 444 passing yards to go with three touchdowns, no picks and a 63% completion percentage on 46 attempts in the victory.