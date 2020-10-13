COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Spain at the Jose Alvalade stadium, Oct. 7, 2020, in Lisbon, Portugal.
David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images (File)

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms. It did not say when he tested positive.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday, and also in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Sports

Sports news

Dodgers 5 hours ago

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Will Miss Game 2 Start in League Championship Series

LA Chargers 15 hours ago

Chargers Fall to Saints in Overtime, 30-27

Ronaldo is in isolation and has been dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday in Lisbon.

On Monday, the Juventus forward posted a photo on Twitter showing him and the rest of the Portugal squad having a meal together. The players were all close to each other at a table, with Ronaldo apparently taking the photo himself at the front end.

Along with the tweet, Ronaldo wrote, in Portuguese, “United on and off the field!”

The 35-year-old Ronaldo last month became only the second male soccer player to reach 100 goals for a national team, after former Iran striker Ali Daei.

The federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.

Tuesday's practice session was moved from the morning to the afternoon so there was time for all the results to come back.

Two other Portugal players had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, José Fonte and Anthony Lopes.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said last week the positive results among players were “happening everywhere in the world.”

“We are the most tested people and we have the guarantee that everyone who will be traveling to France with us are negative,” Santos said before the match against France.

Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.

The Portuguese federation did not immediately release details about where Ronaldo was in isolation, or for how long he would stay there.

He could miss Juventus’ Serie A match at Crotone on Saturday and the team’s Champions League opener at Dynamo Kyiv next Tuesday. And depending on his condition and the results of future tests, he could also miss the much-anticipated match against Barcelona on Oct. 28.

Juventus had been in isolation following positive tests for two staff members with the club. There has been some controversy that Ronaldo and six other players were allowed to leave the isolated group and join their national teams.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusPandemicsoccerCristiano Ronaldo
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us