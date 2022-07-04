Suzuki, Cubs, Brewers pull off 147-year first in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
You see something new at the ballpark every day.
As far as Monday's Cubs-Brewers game in Milwaukee, that meant something that had never previously happened in the 147 years of Major League Baseball.
The Brewers walked off the Cubs Monday in a game that featured three unique home runs:
- Nelson Velázquez: First career homer
- Seiya Suzuki: Inside-the-park homer
- Victor Caratini: Walk-off homer
According to Stats by STATS, it's the first game in MLB history to feature each of those types of home runs.
Velázquez gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a 418-foot drive to left field.
Later, after the Brewers knotted things at 1, Suzuki hit the inside-the-parker, a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth that traveled 399 feet.
Sports
Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.
It barely missed clearing the wall in left-center field and carromed fortuitously away from Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis.
Unfortunately for the Cubs, Caratini's drive did clear the wall in center, traveling 411 feet for the walk-off three-run drive as the Brewers won 5-2.