Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin Heading Home After Being Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

The Bills safety spent the last two days at Buffalo General Medical Center for further testing

By Max Molski

Damar Hamlin is on his way home.

The Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the team announced on Wednesday. 

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, MD, the care team lead for Hamlin, said.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He spent the next week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being admitted to Buffalo General on Monday. The 24-year-old went through a “comprehensive medical evaluation,” along with other tests, on Tuesday.

Damar HamlinNFLBuffalo Bills
