Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'

The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday.

The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact.” While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.

Here is the full statement from the team:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hamlin’s agency, Agency 1 Sports, also posted a statement about Hamlin’s “substantial improvement” and the support he has received from across the NFL.

Kaiir Elam, who is teammates with Hamlin in the Bills’ secondary, also provided an update.

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night and has been gripping the hands of those near him.

Damar Hamlin has been gripping the hands of those close to him. Another very positive sign. https://t.co/GpabbnqTWm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday’s matchup between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was listed in critical condition late Monday night.

More to come…