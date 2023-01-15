Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin to Support Bills From Home For Wild Card Game Vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he would be supporting his team from afar on Sunday

By Julia Elbaba

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be at Highmark Stadium in spirit as his team takes on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild card game on Sunday.

The 24-year-old tweeted before the game that he will support his squad from afar as he receives his necessary treatment.

Hamlin reportedly is still on oxygen and is being closely supervised by doctors after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

Hamlin made his first visit back with his teammates on Saturday, appearing to be in positive spirits.

The team announced on Wednesday that Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after undergoing a series of tests and evaluations.

The Bills (13-3) and Dolphins (9-8) are facing off for the second time in less than a month in one of six wild card rematch contests this weekend. The game kicks off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

