Damar Hamlin Update: Buffalo Bills Release Statement as Vigil Grows Outside Hospital

Much of the country is still holding its collective breath Tuesday, awaiting an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after a hit on the field in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

The NFL postponed the game, an unprecedented move in an unprecedented situation that resonates well beyond the sports world, as coaches and teammates -- and America -- struggled to understand what they had just seen unfold before their eyes, either live on the field or on live national television.

Hamlin remained in critical condition at a hospital in Ohio overnight. A vigil began to grow outside the facility, with candles dancing in the dark and signs reading, "Pray for Hamlin," with his No. 3.

The rest of the Bills players and coaches returned to Buffalo. The 12-3 AFC East team said the 24-year-old Hamlin had been sedated and would undergo further medical evaluation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the Bills tweeted shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The NFL released the following statement late Monday:

"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."